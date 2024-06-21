Farmers Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 12,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,067,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $136,010,000 after buying an additional 207,694 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Comcast by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.