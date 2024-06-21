Farmers Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after buying an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

