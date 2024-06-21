Farmers Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,956,000 after purchasing an additional 624,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $273.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.46.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

View Our Latest Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.