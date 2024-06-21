Farmers Trust Co. Has $384,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $886.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $795.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $725.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $905.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.