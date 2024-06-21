Farmers Trust Co. Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $152.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.87.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.