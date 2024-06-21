Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,880 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in GSK were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $92,281,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 670.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,196,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of GSK by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,716,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.76 on Friday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

