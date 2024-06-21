Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 709,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,886,000 after buying an additional 37,345 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

NYSE BAC opened at $40.00 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $312.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

