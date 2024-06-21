Farmers Trust Co. Sells 106,246 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,246 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,643 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $3,583,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

