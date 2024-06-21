Farmers Trust Co. Sells 46,328 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,328 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

NYSE:TSN opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

