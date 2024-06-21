Farmers Trust Co. Sells 85 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD opened at $272.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.51 and a 200 day moving average of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

