Farmers Trust Co. Takes $232,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,397 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in eBay by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,144. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

