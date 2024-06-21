Farmers Trust Co. Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $117.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.