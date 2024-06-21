Farmers Trust Co. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $165.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.15 and a 200-day moving average of $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

