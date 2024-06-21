FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $384.55

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 384.55 ($4.89) and traded as high as GBX 402.50 ($5.11). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 402.50 ($5.11), with a volume of 89,434 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 384.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 400.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £439.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,087.84 and a beta of 0.89.

In other FDM Group news, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £999.94 ($1,270.57). Insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 142 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 351 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £498.42 ($633.32). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,515 shares of company stock worth $1,064,452. Insiders own 17.95% of the company's stock.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

