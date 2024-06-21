Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Federated Hermes in a report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 607.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

