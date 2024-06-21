FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Hold

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.92.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $252.52 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $223.24 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

