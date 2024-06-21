Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $339,000 Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 300.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 388.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 365.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 293.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $91.73 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.58.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

