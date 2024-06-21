Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $177.36 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $180.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.69. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
