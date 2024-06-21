Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.25

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.25 and traded as low as $45.34. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $45.45, with a volume of 6,773 shares changing hands.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $258.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDBC. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.