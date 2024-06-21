Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.05

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.05 and traded as low as C$6.74. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$6.77, with a volume of 102,744 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSZ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$585.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.05.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of C$168.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0296736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total value of C$485,432.64. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

