Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.13.

FTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 10,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$42.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$425,500.00. In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$425,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total value of C$30,803.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,100 shares of company stock worth $776,490 and sold 5,320 shares worth $230,530. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$39.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.20. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$33.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.18 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Finning International will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

