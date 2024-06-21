First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $982,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.5 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $495.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.