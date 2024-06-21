First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $20.00. 3,830 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 3.27% of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

