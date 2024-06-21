First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.13

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.13 and traded as low as $10.13. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 170,366 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
