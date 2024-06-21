First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.13

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.13 and traded as low as $10.13. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 170,366 shares changing hands.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 40.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 12.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 407,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 37,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

