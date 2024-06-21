FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 1,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

FIT Hon Teng Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

FIT Hon Teng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIT Hon Teng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIT Hon Teng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.