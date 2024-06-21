Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 198,204 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 102,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Flora Growth Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Flora Growth had a negative return on equity of 144.44% and a negative net margin of 75.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Flora Growth Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifford Starke bought 526,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,856.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flora Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flora Growth stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,780 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 12.04% of Flora Growth worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

