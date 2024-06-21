Foster Group Inc. Acquires 166 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.72 and a 200-day moving average of $171.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

