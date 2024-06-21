Foster Group Inc. Acquires 1,996 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 1,729.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Stock Performance

NYSE AMX opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

