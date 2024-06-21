Foster Group Inc. Acquires 51 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $5,992,890,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $886.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.38 billion, a PE ratio of 130.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $905.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $795.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.50.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

