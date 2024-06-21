Foster Group Inc. Buys 18,699 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 118.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

