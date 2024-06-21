Foster Group Inc. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $484.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.12 and a 200-day moving average of $504.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $446.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

