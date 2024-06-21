Foster Group Inc. Has $481,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,366,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,613 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,124,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,784 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,872,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,188,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 584,272 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.