Foster Group Inc. Invests $311,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $364.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.