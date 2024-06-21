Foster Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $1,313,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 61,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 685,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,226,000 after acquiring an additional 207,051 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 6,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $169.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

