Foster Group Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

