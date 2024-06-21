Foster Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Shares of PG opened at $167.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $168.97. The stock has a market cap of $395.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

