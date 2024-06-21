Foster Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Foster Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,608,000 after purchasing an additional 379,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in General Mills by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,858,000 after purchasing an additional 501,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in General Mills by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,003,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,938 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.1 %

GIS stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.