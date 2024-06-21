Foster Group Inc. Sells 3,327 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Foster Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,855,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 721,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 93,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1,666.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

