Foster Group Inc. Takes $405,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,016,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,122.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,398,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,385 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.71 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

