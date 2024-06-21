Foster Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMO. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

SPMO stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

