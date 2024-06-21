Foster Group Inc. Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,860 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIVN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

