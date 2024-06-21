Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $257.12

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.12 ($3.27) and traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.48). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.30), with a volume of 153,320 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 257.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.63 million, a P/E ratio of -158.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of -0.12.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

