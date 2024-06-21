Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $257.12

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.12 ($3.27) and traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.48). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.30), with a volume of 153,320 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Frontier Developments Company Profile
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
