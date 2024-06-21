FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC) Shares Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:XDEC opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

