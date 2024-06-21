Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 237,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 278,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:FURY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 1.99% of Fury Gold Mines worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

