GAMMA Investing LLC Has $24.18 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,483 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.9% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.83.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $445.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $450.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.37. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

