Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Gartner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Gartner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on IT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Gartner Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE IT opened at $450.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.09. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

