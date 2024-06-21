Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.10

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12.95 ($0.16). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 12.95 ($0.16), with a volume of 44,091 shares.

Gem Diamonds Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41. The firm has a market cap of £18.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.

