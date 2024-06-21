Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $18.53 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $954,000.

(Get Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.