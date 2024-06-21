Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Gencor Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $18.53 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
See Also
