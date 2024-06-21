Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.71

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.71 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 98.40 ($1.25). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.25), with a volume of 364,796 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 105 ($1.33) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.42. The company has a market cap of £273.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1,257.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.

