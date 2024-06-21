General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 84,520 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,102,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,519,000 after purchasing an additional 96,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in General Mills by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $82.59.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIS

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.